Chargers met with NFL draft's Tetairoa McMillan while browsing help for Justin Herbert
As they should be, the Los Angeles Chargers are all over some of the top weapons in the 2025 NFL draft class as the event nears.
Perhaps the most notable example of all arrived on Monday, with Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reporting the Chargers hosted Arizona star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan on a visit.
Granted, a bevy of other wideout-needy teams in the first round have met with the Wildcats standout, too.
RELATED: Chargers mock draft: LA goes all offense in 3-round effort to help Justin Herbert
But McMillan would represent the high end of very positive outcomes for the Chargers at No. 22. He’s a big 6’5” target who posted elite production over the last two years, including last season’s 1,319 receiving yards and eight scores while averaging better than 15 yards per catch for the second season in a row.
The Chargers could certainly use that type of help in Round 1, too. Former first-rounder Quentin Johnston continued to struggle with drop issues last season while rookie Ladd McConkey broke records previously held by Keenan Allen.
RELATED: Chargers trade pitch adds elite 6-time 1,000-yard wide receiver for Justin Herbert
Speaking of former Chargers wideouts, the team brought back Mike Williams as the big splash at the position in free agency. At least as of this writing, a reunion could still happen with Allen, too.
For a run-based Chargers team that might want to prioritize the trenches on either side of the ball under Jim Harbaugh, McMillan being available in the first for Justin Herbert would have to be pretty appealing, too.
