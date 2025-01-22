Chargers could replace Chad Alexander with former top NFL GM
With the NFL season drawing to a close soon, that means the hiring cycle will begin for many teams. Luckily for the Los Angeles Chargers, that won't be the case this offseason, as they've found success in the regime of Joe Hortiz and Jim Harbaugh thus far.
With success comes some downfall, as outside teams will try to poach prominent names from the front office. In the Chargers' case, it's assistant general manager Chad Alexander who's been requested for interviews. Alexander is in the mix for the Las Vegas Raiders' open general manager position, following the firing of former Chargers' GM Tom Telesco.
Alexander had 25 years of experience in the NFL prior to joining the Chargers. 20 of those years were spent with the Baltimore Ravens, where he worked with Hortiz. He then spent five years as the New York Jets' director of player personnel.
Joe Douglas would be an intriguing option to bring into the Chargers' front office. Like Alexander, Douglas spent time with the Ravens (2000-2015). He then worked with the Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles before being named the Jets' general manager in 2019. He was fired in-season this year and is now looking for a new role.
If Alexander ends up landing the Raiders' job, Douglas would be a fantastic replacement in Hortiz's front office.
