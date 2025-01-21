Top playmaker's contract projection is great news for Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins is preparing to hit free agency, and given his injury history, he will be one of the most intriguing options on the market this March.
Dobbins enjoyed an impressive 2024 campaign with the Chargers, rushing for 905 yards and six touchdowns while averaging 4.6 yards per carry. He also logged 32 catches for 153 yards.
Still just 26 years old, Dobbins is a very valuable player when healthy, but that's just the thing: he has rarely been able to stay healthy thoughout his NFL career.
Since entering the league with the Baltimore Ravens in 2020, Dobbins has played in a grand total of 37 games, basically missing two whole seasons in 2021 and 2023 (he appeared in one contest during the latter campaign).
Even this past year in one of Dobbins' two healthiest campaigns, he missed four games.
You would then think that the Ohio State product would land an incentive-laden one-year deal in free agency, but Pro Football Focus is actually projecting him to land a cheap two-year, $7 million contract featuring $4 million in guaranteed money.
"Dobbins’ return to form in 2024 was as remarkable an NFL storyline as any across the league, with an avalanche of lower-body injuries plaguing him over the past few years," Pro Football Focus wrote. The former Baltimore Raven reunited with offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who assumed the same role in a reunion of his own with Jim Harbaugh. Dobbins has always been productive and difficult to bring down when healthy; it’s just the staying healthy part that is the real challenge.
If that's all it would take to secure Dobbins, then perhaps the Chargers should absolutely put pen to paper. Worst-case scenario, they are out $4 million.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Ezekiel Elliott’s Chargers contract expires: Should Los Angeles re-sign RB?
J.K. Dobbins free agency market value: Should Chargers re-sign RB?
Los Angeles Chargers linked to major trade for 49ers star
Los Angeles Chargers' key free agent wants to return
Chargers deemed trade destination for Ravens' embattled star
Could Cowboys shock by hiring former Los Angeles Chargers head coach?