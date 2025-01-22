Chargers might have chance to steal elite player from Chiefs in free agency
The Los Angeles Chargers will hunt for various upgrades to Justin Herbert’s offense this offseason.
Perhaps that’s trading for a major name at wideout. Perhaps it’s even poaching one of the biggest names at tight end in the NFL.
But don’t forget the trenches, too. The interior of the offensive line could use an upgrade or two in order to help along coordinator Greg Roman’s scheme more, and both free agency and the draft could offer a few upgrade paths.
One such path? Potentially stealing Trey Smith from the Kansas City Chiefs.
During a recent appearance on CHGO Bears podcast, ESPN’s Field Yates suggested that the Chiefs will let Smith hit free agency rather than using the franchise tag on him.
Talk about a possible boon for the Chargers to subtract from a fierce rival while boosting one of the biggest offseason weaknesses. A sixth-round pick in 2021, Smith has quickly developed into one of the NFL’s better right guards and last year, in addition to a run-blocking grade above 80.0 at PFF, allowed zero sacks.
Adding Smith would be costly, of course. But for the scheme the Chargers want to run, and after watching Herbert get bullied in the playoffs, it’s a small price to pay, especially if they can combine it with other veteran starters and even high-end draft picks on the inside.
