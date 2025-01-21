NFL execs predicting Chargers to make blockbuster WR trade
The Los Angeles Chargers are entering the NFL offseason with some significant needs offensively, and the most prominent hole is at wide receiver.
Outside of Ladd McConkey, the Chargers are very limited at the position, and with massive cap room heading into free agency, they should be able to acquire some help.
They could also look to land some assistance via trade.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler polled NFL executives, scouts and personnel people to make some predictions for the coming months, and one of their prognostications was that Los Angeles would trade for Seattle Seahawks star D.K. Metcalf.
"The Seahawks can still get good value for him, and he could pair with Ladd McConkey for a good inside-out tandem," an NFL coordinator said of Metcalf. "[Justin] Herbert to Metcalf would be scary. I think [Los Angeles] will be looking to help the quarterback in a big way."
Metcalf is coming off of a relatively disappointing 2024 campaign in which he caught 66 passes for 992 yards and five touchdowns.
The 27-year-old is entering the final year of his deal and may be falling behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba in Seattle's pecking order, which is why some feel that Metcalf could get dealt this offseason.
If the Seahawks do place Metcalf on the trade block, he would unquestionably be one of the best pass-catchers available, as he has three 1,000-yard campaigns under his belt since entering the NFL as a second-round pick in 2019.
Metcalf's best year came in 2020, when he hauled in 83 receptions for 1,303 yards and 10 scores.
The Ole Miss product is a two-time Pro Bowler.
