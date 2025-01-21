Charger Report

NFL execs predicting Chargers to make blockbuster WR trade

The Los Angeles Chargers are being predicted to make a blockbuster trade for this superstar wide receiver during the NFL offseason.

Matthew Schmidt

Oct 10, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) carries the ball after a catch during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
Oct 10, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) carries the ball after a catch during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers are entering the NFL offseason with some significant needs offensively, and the most prominent hole is at wide receiver.

Outside of Ladd McConkey, the Chargers are very limited at the position, and with massive cap room heading into free agency, they should be able to acquire some help.

They could also look to land some assistance via trade.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler polled NFL executives, scouts and personnel people to make some predictions for the coming months, and one of their prognostications was that Los Angeles would trade for Seattle Seahawks star D.K. Metcalf.

"The Seahawks can still get good value for him, and he could pair with Ladd McConkey for a good inside-out tandem," an NFL coordinator said of Metcalf. "[Justin] Herbert to Metcalf would be scary. I think [Los Angeles] will be looking to help the quarterback in a big way."

Metcalf is coming off of a relatively disappointing 2024 campaign in which he caught 66 passes for 992 yards and five touchdowns.

The 27-year-old is entering the final year of his deal and may be falling behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba in Seattle's pecking order, which is why some feel that Metcalf could get dealt this offseason.

If the Seahawks do place Metcalf on the trade block, he would unquestionably be one of the best pass-catchers available, as he has three 1,000-yard campaigns under his belt since entering the NFL as a second-round pick in 2019.

Metcalf's best year came in 2020, when he hauled in 83 receptions for 1,303 yards and 10 scores.

The Ole Miss product is a two-time Pro Bowler.

Seattle Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf.
Dec 26, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) makes a catch against the Chicago Bears during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images / Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Ezekiel Elliott’s Chargers contract expires: Should Los Angeles re-sign RB?

J.K. Dobbins free agency market value: Should Chargers re-sign RB?

Los Angeles Chargers linked to major trade for 49ers star

Los Angeles Chargers' key free agent wants to return

Chargers deemed trade destination for Ravens' embattled star

Could Cowboys shock by hiring former Los Angeles Chargers head coach?

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News