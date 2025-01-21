Chargers could revive Bills free agent's career by pairing him with Justin Herbert
Most would agree that other than rookie sensation Ladd McConkey, the Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver room is woefully thin. Quentin Johnston, a 2023 first-round pick, is wildly inconsistent at the number one thing wide receivers need to do -- catch the ball. DJ Chark is running wind sprints out there with only four catches all season and Josh Palmer is, well, fine.
Amari Cooper should be high on the Chargers' list of free-agent wide receivers. Yes, Cooper has been average at best statistically for the Buffalo Bills - a team he went to right before the trade deadline this season -- with 20 catches for 297 yards and two touchdowns in eight games. However, a closer look shows he's right around a meager three targets per game. His biggest showing? Six catches for 95 yards against the Bills. That came on 14 targets.
At 30 years old, many are convinced the five-time Pro Bowler has gas left in the tank. Pro Football Focus puts him at No. 7 on their Top 50 list of 2025 free agents, behind only Tee Higgins and Chris Godwin for wideouts.
But why the Chargers? First, the guy can still play. A precise route-runner with great hands and lots of experience - Justin Herbert could use that solid option. Two, the rest of the Chargers wideouts were in high school when Cooper made his first Pro Bowl. They could use his tutelage. Third, because of age and top-end speed limitations, he'll go for less than Godwin or Higgins. With several other holes to fill the Chargers could use the cap savings. Finally, Cooper fits the Harbaugh culture. Humble, hard-working, reliable team player who, especially at this stage of his career, just wants to win.
There will be plenty of competition for Cooper. The Bills may even try to hold onto him. The Chargers would be wise to take a long, hard look at the journeyman 1,000-yard weapon - their wide receiver room needs the boost.
