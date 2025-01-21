Charger Report

Chargers projected compensatory picks in 2025 NFL Draft revealed

The Los Angeles Chargers know when all their 2025 NFL Draft selections will be made, and now they have learned how many compensatory selections will be made.

Tyler Reed

Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Los Angeles Chargers, along with the majority of the NFL, have shifted their focus to the 2025 NFL draft.

In the first round, the Chargers will have the 22nd pick. However, the compensatory selection projections have been released, and the Chargers will have a few selections.

Here are when the Chargers should be selecting their compensatory pick and which player leaving has given them the selection.

Kenneth Murra
Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

5th Round - Kenneth Murray
6th Round - Gerald Everett
7th Round - Michael Davis

The Chargers have earned three compensatory selections for the upcoming draft. A compensatory pick is when a team loses more in free agency than they gain.

All compensatory picks are made from the third round until the seventh round. The value of the pick is a result of the net value of the losses for each team.

Joe A
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There can only be 32 compensatory selections per draft. The Chargers are tied with the most selections in this draft, with three.

Does it all sound a little confusing? Sure, but no worries, we will continue to keep you up to date with everything involving the Chargers and the NFL draft.

Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

