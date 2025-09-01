Chargers replaced fan favorite Raheim Sanders with explosive, highlight-happy weapon
Los Angeles Chargers fans weren’t thrilled when Jim Harbaugh, Joe Hortiz and Co. gambled and lost undrafted free agent running back Raheim Sanders before the season.
But new Chargers roster moves over the holiday weekend included adding running back Amar Johnson to the practice squad.
Johnson, as it turns out, is something of a highlight machine waiting to happen, too.
Chargers fans quickly dug up Johnson’s explosive touchdown run from last month as a member of the Green Bay Packers:
Like Sanders with the Chargers, Johnson wasn’t on the practice squad in Green Bay because of 53-man roster numbers games at a strong position for the Packers.
A former All-American at South Dakota State with a 4.39 40-yard dash at his pro day, Johnson probably deserves just as much hype as Sanders from Chargers fans. He joins a practice squad that has Nyheim Sanders at his position, while Omarion Hampton, Najee Harris and Hassan Haskins take up the three spots on the 53-man roster.
