Chargers reuniting with Keenan Allen again floated for Jim Harbaugh, LA
The idea of the Los Angeles Chargers reuniting with Keenan Allen has seemed dead in the water for a little while now.
Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers and Allen could have worked something out after the NFL draft and not had it impact the compensatory pick process, which always seemed like the most logical timeframe.
Instead, nothing – not that it’s stopping analysts such as Justin Melo of The Draft Network from listing the Chargers as one of three teams that should still sign Allen:
“Chargers general manager Joe Horitz and head coach Jim Harbaugh have shown a willingness to reunite with former players. Fellow receiver Mike Williams rejoined the team earlier this offseason after going through a similar breakup with the organization in 2023. Williams has struggled to make consistent impacts in recent years. The Chargers could be a little overly reliant on him and rookie Tre Harris to fill out the depth chart next to Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston. Allen would add another layer of security for quarterback Justin Herbert.”
At this point, it feels like the only thing that would move the Chargers on this front would be an injury over the summer that rattles the wideout depth chart.
As a whole, it doesn’t seem like Allen has a huge market. He didn’t do his stock many favors last year in Chicago as he caught 70 passes for just 744 yards and seven scores over 15 games. Tack on the fact he’s 33 years old after a new, deep draft class just reloaded the position across the NFL, too.
The Chargers did bring back Mike Williams this offseason, which was a pretty targeted attack of needs in the base offense. They also drafted Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith while holding out hope for Quentin Johnston.
Barring injury, Williams feels like the only reunion story for the team at wideout this offseason.
