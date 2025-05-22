Charger Report

Will Justin Herbert try to re-do his mega-contract with Chargers soon?

With the recent quarterback contract news surrounding the NFL, will Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert try to re-do his mega deal with the franchise?

Tyler Reed

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert reacts during offseason workouts at The Bolt.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert reacts during offseason workouts at The Bolt. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers have their present and long-term future at quarterback with Justin Herbert.

Statistically, Herbert was a top ten quarterback in most categories from this past season, and the future is only getting brighter for the former Oregon star.

However, Brock Purdy striking a new deal with the San Francisco 49ers may have the Chargers quarterback giving a second look at his own deal.

Purdy's deal makes him the fifth-highest-paid quarterback in the league, one spot above Herbert. The Chargers quarterback is currently under a five-year deal worth $262 million, but if the market continues to go up, those numbers could change.

However, if you compare the two from the 2022 season until last season, the numbers are very similar. Both quarterbacks have over 60 touchdown passes in that time span, and also have under 30 interceptions.

The only difference is that Herbert had been tasked with throwing the ball a lot more in that time frame, putting his passing yards at 2,000 over Purdy's.

Does Herbert have a case to make when it comes to re-doing his mega deal with the Chargers? Survey says, he may have to wait until the end of the 2025 season. Betting on himself could be the correct decision, especially if he were to get over his postseason troubles.

Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

