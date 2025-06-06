Chargers reveal training camp schedule, including practices in San Diego
The Los Angeles Chargers will be back on their old stomping grounds over the summer.
Thursday, the Chargers announced that two training camp practices will take place in San Diego at the University of San Diego. Torero Stadium also happens to be a former home of Jim Harbaugh, whose first head-coaching gig was there.
Those practices occur on July 22-23. The first is open only to active-duty service members, veterans and family members. The second is exclusive to season ticket members only.
RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers coach drops blunt statement on maligned WR
Overall, the Chargers will have 17 practices open to fans, each capped at 1,500 people. They report on July 16 and start camp July 17.
The team issued more attendance info for training camp as a whole on its website:
“As in previous years, fans will need to pre-register for their free tickets. Pursuant to the special use permit for 2025 Training Camp at The Bolt presented by UCLA Health, capacity will be limited to 1,500 fans per practice. More information on availability and access, as well as parking options in the area, can be found at chargers.com/camp/. All covered seating and observation space will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.”
RELATED: ESPN offers Chargers trade proposal that has L.A. stealing Dolphins' Jalen Ramsey
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers undrafted rookie starting to make noise at key position of need
Los Angeles Chargers coach drops blunt statement on maligned WR
Chargers linked to trade with unthinkable team, but it actually makes sense
Chargers' J.K. Dobbins sets up meeting with heated AFC West rival, could sign soon
Chargers keep interesting OL experiments going with Rashawn Slater out again