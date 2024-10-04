Charger Report

Chargers suddenly have rising star dubbed 'most improved'

The Chargers may have found a diamond in the secondary.

The Los Angeles Chargers are a work in progress. Well, they're a work in progress, and they already have a franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert and a piece of stonewall with first-round pick Joe Alt. However, any time there is a coaching change, everything changes from bottom to top, which means opportunities are for the taking.

So the team has some pieces on offense, but what about the defense? Currently, the Chargers defense ranks third overall in turnover differential at plus-five. Guys like Khalil Mack and Bud Depree are wreaking havoc on offenses, but they're not doing it alone. According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), the Chargers have found a diamond in the rough.

Kristian Fulton spent the first four seasons of his career with the Tennessee Titans before heading to Los Angeles. While the former Titans cornerback didn't make much noise in his tenure there, he is already turning heads in his new digs.

When Fulton signed a one-year, $3.125 million deal with the Chargers, few turned their heads. Following only four games in Los Angeles, though, Fulton appears to be playing well above his pay grade. The former Titan has collected an 82.5 PFF overall grade thus far, including a stingy 82.3 PFF coverage grade — both of which rank in the top seven among cornerbacks this season (minimum of 30 snaps).

Bradley Locker, PFF

The writeup goes on to note that Fulton's previous high came in 2021 with a 64.1 grade.

It seems that Fulton has finally found a place he can call home.

