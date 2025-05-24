Chargers' rookie continues to receive hype ahead of first training camp
The Los Angeles Chargers fanbase had hoped that the franchise would bring in a talented wide receiver with one of their selections in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Well, the front office must have heard those hopes, as the Chargers selected former Ole Miss wide receiver Tre Harris with the 55th pick in the second round.
Harris burst on the scene during his sophomore season with Louisiana Tech. Then, for his final two seasons, he transferred to join the Ole Miss Rebels.
Last year, Harris appeared in just eight games for the Rebels, due to injury. But in just that small sample size, the new Chargers receiver still eclipsed a 1,000-yard receiving season.
Fans have been hyped about the pick since the moment it was announced. Harris is the deep threat that everyone in Los Angeles has been hoping for, and the statistics back that up.
According to X user Austin Abbott, when the talented receiver was against man and press coverage, Harris had success rates of over 70%. Drops have been an issue with the Chargers. But now, they have a young receiver who should be prepared for anything that comes his way from the defense.
There's been a lot of praise for the Chargers' 2025 draft class from the media. However, Harris could end up being the real steal. The new Chargers receiver could become a first round talent before his rookie season is over.
