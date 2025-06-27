Chargers rookie gets a big national breakout endorsement
The hype for Los Angeles Chargers rookie Oronde Gadsden II just keeps growing.
Gadsden had some impressive highlight reels fans dug up after the Chargers drafted him and it was pretty hard to ignore the obvious upside.
Then, Gadsden showed up and certainly looked the part at rookie camps and OTAs, leading to praise from the team and even more hype from fans.
Now, Gadsden is a popular breakout pick, with The Athletic’s Jacob Robinson, citing commentary from colleague Daniel Popper, tabbing the rookie as an AFC West breakout:
“Who? You might not be familiar with the fifth-round tight end from Syracuse. But Gadsden is the first rookie to make me break my rule against listing rookies as breakout players. The hype is just too much. ‘I really think he’s going to ascend quickly,’ said OC Greg Roman. Gadsden is ‘looking like a genuine playmaker for Herbert and the Chargers’ passing game,’ wrote Daniel, who has repeatedly listed Gadsden as a standout in spring practices due to his ability to win at all three levels.”
For Gadsden, it’s easier said than done. Part of the reason he’s so hyped is because the veterans on the depth chart are uninspiring. Will Dissly didn’t break out last year in Justin Herbert’s offense and Tyler Conklin in free agency sort of felt like a lateral move.
But if there’s one thing the Jim Harbaugh era has shown, it’s that status going into training camp doesn’t matter. The best players will play, so if Gadsden adapts quickly enough, he’ll be on the fast track to proving these types of projections right.
