Colin Cowherd's wild Chargers hot take might be a little too spicy
The Los Angeles Chargers are a trendy June team right now.
With things quiet around the NFL, not counting the whole Chargers-owner-involved-in-contract-controversy thing, analysts continue to zoom out and wonder whether the Chargers can’t take down the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West.
Colin Cowherd is the latest to suggest as much, citing Jim Harbaugh’s culture makeover and the strong offseason as key reasons the Chargers should win the division in 2025.
“I think Kansas City is a wildcard team,” Cowherd said. “Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers, now they have their running back situation, offensive tackle set, upgraded receiver. Last year, the only thing they were missing was juice offensively. Their defense finished almost near the top of the league. It went from last to near-first in one year. They built the culture last year. But free agency and the draft, you know Harbaugh’s good at the draft. I think they’re going to be one of the better teams in the league.”
Chargers fans know this one is pretty exaggerated. By most accounts, Los Angeles underwhelmed compared to offseason expectations after not making big splashes with the ample camp space.
That’s not to suggest that the Chargers have not gone about the offseason the right way. But the weapons still need to click around Justin Herbert, the approach to the interior offensive line wasn’t praised by many and the defense experienced some major roster turnover around a few core pieces.
But hey, Chargers fans will take what they can get when it comes to national praise right now. All the team has to do is make it come true once the season starts.
