Chargers fans receive bad news on one particular roster move they all want
The Los Angeles Chargers have not exactly filled all of their holes this offseason, and they have made some rather odd decisions in their quest to improve their roster the last several months.
One of the Chargers' most prominent needs was along the interior of their offensive line, and while they did sign Mekhi Becton, it's looking like they will be heading into 2025 with the much-maligned Bradley Bozeman still holding a starting job.
While Trey Pipkins will likely be going to the bench, there has been ample speculation that Los Angeles could cut the struggling guard, as the Chargers would save $6.75 million if they release him.
However, Jason Reed of Bolt Beat has tempered expectations along that front, as he simply does not think the Bolts will cut ties with Pipkins at this stage of the offseason.
"If the Chargers were going to cut Pipkins then it would have already happened," Reed wrote. "There is absolutely no reason why the team would keep him around to this point only to cut him right before the start of the 2025 season."
Los Angeles' decision to keep Pipkins is certainly puzzling, especially considering it could have cut him earlier this offseason and then used the money it saved to sign an upgrade in the trenches.
"There was an inherent benefit of cutting Pipkins during the offseason," Reed wrote. "The Chargers would have saved $6.75 million in cap space, which is enough to sign one more impact player. With the calendar now in the summer months, there is absolutely no advantage in doing so."
There is one caveat here, though: Los Angeles could technically sign former All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff, who is still available in free agency. So there does exist a world in which LA could release Pipkins and then add Scherff, but it doesn't seem like the Chargers want to head in that direction.
For whatever reason.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' Ladd McConkey is still the center of LA's worst-case scenario
Chargers biggest offseason need fails miserably in new rankings
Los Angeles Chargers' breakout stars disrespected in Top 25 NFL players 25 list
Chargers player claps back at fans poking fun at his highlight reel