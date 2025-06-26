Chargers' Justin Herbert, Ladd McConkey named underrated fantasy football stack
The Los Angeles Chargers are heading into training camp with a much improved roster, especially on offense. Last season, the Chargers won 11 games and made the playoffs, but their offense was very stagnant at times. Then-rookie Ladd McConkey exploded onto the scene with 82 catches for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns.
McConkey was the Bolts' main source of offense on plenty of occasions, but that won't be the case in 2025. After an offseason where they added names such as Najee Harris, Mike Williams, Omarion Hampton and Tre Harris among others, this should only help McConkey's production rise, not dwindle.
RELATED: Kyler Murray apparently nearly cost Chargers' Justin Herbert a lot of money
Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report listed the "stack" of Herbert and McConkey as one of the most underrated for fantasy football this year.
"The Chargers didn’t completely ignore the receiving corps in the offseason. Veteran Mike Williams is back in Los Angeles. The Bolts also drafted Tre Harris and Oronde Gadsden in April. Those additions should help the Chargers stretch the field more, but make no mistake—McConkey is the top dog in this passing attack. If anything, the new weapons should help Herbert and the Chargers open things up in the passing game a little more. Last year, Herbert was a so-so 14th in fantasy points, and fantasy managers apparently don’t expect much more in 2025—his ADP is one slot lower."
RELATED: Chargers were basically just called out for being a boring team
If a manager is smart enough to pair Herbert and McConkey on their roster this season, good luck to opposing teams.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' Ladd McConkey is still the center of LA's worst-case scenario
Chargers biggest offseason need fails miserably in new rankings
Los Angeles Chargers' breakout stars disrespected in Top 25 NFL players 25 list
Chargers player claps back at fans poking fun at his highlight reel