Chargers jersey edits by fans offer glimpses at possible new alternate jerseys
The Los Angeles Chargers have new alternate jerseys on the way and fan guesses have started to make the rounds, complete with jersey edits predictions.
Until the Chargers actually reveal the jerseys during the scheduled July 15 event, plenty of fan theories will continue to soar.
Some fans see the Chargers going with an almost gray look to accentuate the yellow of the bolts. But some have gone as far as mocking up straight-up yellow jerseys, with some referencing the team’s desire to stay ahead of the curve on modern designs.
"We take pride in the fact that the Chargers are widely considered to have the best uniforms in the NFL; some even argue in all of sports," A.G. Spanos, the Chargers President of Business Operations, said in a release. "One of the main reasons for that is our continued push to evolve, authentically, with every opportunity. That's what this is about."
Here are just a few of the Chargers jersey mockups making the rounds right now on social media:
