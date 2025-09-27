Chargers rookie Oronde Gadsden guaranteed big role with Will Dissly out in Week 4
The Los Angeles Chargers were looking for their tight end of the future and believed they found him in Oronde Gadsden II.
A product of Syracuse, Gadsden was selected at No. 165 overall in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft. The son of a former Miami Dolphins wide receiver, Gadsden originally played wide receiver himself before transitioning to his current position.
His talent as a pass-catcher is what made him appealing to Los Angeles, and he had a great showing in his debut in Week 3. In their win over the Denver Broncos, Gadsden had five receptions for 46 yards and drew praise from head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Now, he's guaranteed a larger role in Week 4 against the New York Giants with veteran Will Dissly out due to a knee injury.
Dissly, who has just 25 yards on two receptions, missed last week as well. That meant Gadsden split time with Tyler Conklin, who has 50 yards on two catches.
Gadsden appeared to be a bigger threat than both and will again be given a chance to shine. If he plays as well as he did against Denver, he might become a permanent fixture in their offense.
