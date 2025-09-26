Los Angeles Chargers vs. New York Giants Week 4 referee crew revealed
The Los Angeles Chargers are 3-0 and not only sit atop the AFC West, they also own the No.1 seed in the conference as a whole. The Chargers took down all of their divisional opponents over the first three weeks, their latest being a comeback win against the Denver Broncos.
The Chargers will now head to the East Coast to take on the 0-3 New York Giants. This game will be a big test for the other side, as the Giants announced that rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart will get the start in Week 4 and for the remainder of the season. Dart's first test will come against the Chargers' extremely talented defense.
As the Chargers look to go undefeated in the month of September, here's who will be officiating their Week 4 matchup against the Giants.
Shawn Hochuli (8th season as referee)
Hochuli and his crew will be on the field for the Chargers' Week 4 matchup.
Hochuli's crew consists of: Larry Smith, Patrick Holt, Tim Podraza, Jason Ledet, Jim Quirk, Jimmy Russell, Jamie Nicholson, Adam Choate.
The Chargers take on the Giants this Sunday at 1:05 p.m. ET/10:05 a.m. PT.
