Chargers accused of 'hanging on by thread' in Week 7 power rankings
The AFC West leaders should be treated with respect, right? The Los Angeles Chargers had a mini two-game losing skid but were able to climb back into the win column last weekend in Miami. The 4-2 Chargers began the season with three consecutive wins all over divisional opponents.
Heading into Week 7, those around the league still don't seem to respect the Bolts. Not only were the Chargers ranked No.14 in NFL.com's power rankings, but they were listed three spots behind the Denver Broncos and five back from the Kansas City Chiefs.
"They’re 4-2 overall and 3-0 in the division, so building an early cushion has helped keep Los Angeles afloat, with two measuring-stick games at home upcoming (against the Colts and Vikings). The Bolts are hanging on by a thread, but Jim Harbaugh's team remains in contention."
Talking like this about the No.2 seeded team in the AFC is sort of ridiculous. Eric Edholm of NFL.com also wrote that, "it was by no means a pretty affair down in Miami, but Herbert once again bailed his team out in key situations, leading four second-half scoring drives and overcoming three different deficits toearn a tough road win and end the two-game slide. The offense bogged down often in the first half against the Dolphins, but Kimani Vidal gave the Chargers a lift with a career-best 124 rush yards and a TD catch. They actually cut him after training camp, yet now he might end up playing a key role in their season."
Looks like the Chargers need to continue to prove more people wrong. They have the Indianapolis Colts on deck for this Sunday.
