Chargers QB Justin Herbert gets more bad o-line news before Week 7
The Los Angeles Chargers offensive line situation for 2025 was doomed from the start. It actually began before Week 1, when Rashawn Slater was lost due to a torn patellar tendon.
This caused a dramatic shift to the starting five, where Joe Alt moved over to the left side to replace Slater and Trey Pipkins III being inserted at right tackle. In their Week 4 matchup against the New York Giants, Alt suffered a sprained ankle, but wasn't placed on IR.
He's closer to returning, but likely won't play this week against the Indianapolis Colts. While they were able to keep Justin Herbert upright for the most part last week, surrendering just one sack, the Chargers' offensive line has a tough task going up against the 5-1 Colts on Sunday.
In their injury report, three starters on the offensive line were listed.
With Pipkins out, it'll likely be veteran Bobby Hart starting again in his place at right tackle. Alt will likely need another week before returning to game action. Salyer being questionable is notable, as it would be a hit to their already thin depth if he's out as well.
It'll be interesting to see how the Chargers' makeshift protection does this week against a top opponent.
