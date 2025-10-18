Charger Report

Chargers latest injury news hints RB room takes yet another hit

Chris Roling

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers simply cannot seem to escape the injury bug at the running back position as they head into a Week 7 showdown with the Indianapolis Colts that features the AFC’s top seed up for grabs. 

Ahead of kickoff against the Colts, the Chargers added running back Hassan Haskins to the injury report as questionable due to a chest injury. That, despite Haskins being listed as “full” on Thursday and Friday. 

It’s yet another problem for a Chargers backfield behind Justin Herbert that has already lost Najee Harris for the season. First-round rookie Omarion Hampton is on injured reserve too and expected to miss more than the minimum four games before he can return. 

RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers can cross one running back off list of trade candidates

A week ago, backup and new lead back Kimani Vidal had a breakout game during the win over Miami. But Haskins isn’t an insignificant loss.

Known for his ability as a pass-blocker and receiver, Haskins threw a key block on the game-winning play last week. 

RELATED: Chargers coach makes baffling comment about OL situation in front of Justin Herbert

Perhaps this is nothing more than precaution for the Chargers. But the depth is paper-thin right now, with deep options like Amar Johnson, Nyheim Hines, and Jaret Patterson not really moving the needle. 

If nothing else, call it yet more proof that the Chargers should probably be active at the NFL trade deadline while seeking out help at the spot.

Los Angeles Chargers running back Hassan Haskins
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers’ game vs. Colts somehow just got more important in AFC playoff race

Colts vs. Chargers Week 7 predictions have onlookers feeling conflicted

Derwin James injury update from Chargers star himself adds key context

Indianapolis Colts vs. Los Angeles Chargers Week 7 referee crew stats

Published
Chris Roling
CHRIS ROLING

Chris Roling has covered the NFL since 2010 with stints at Bleacher Report, USA TODAY Sports Media Group and others. Raised a Bengals fan in the '90s, the Andy Dalton era was smooth sailing by comparison. He graduated from the E. W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and remains in Athens.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News