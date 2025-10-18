Chargers latest injury news hints RB room takes yet another hit
The Los Angeles Chargers simply cannot seem to escape the injury bug at the running back position as they head into a Week 7 showdown with the Indianapolis Colts that features the AFC’s top seed up for grabs.
Ahead of kickoff against the Colts, the Chargers added running back Hassan Haskins to the injury report as questionable due to a chest injury. That, despite Haskins being listed as “full” on Thursday and Friday.
It’s yet another problem for a Chargers backfield behind Justin Herbert that has already lost Najee Harris for the season. First-round rookie Omarion Hampton is on injured reserve too and expected to miss more than the minimum four games before he can return.
A week ago, backup and new lead back Kimani Vidal had a breakout game during the win over Miami. But Haskins isn’t an insignificant loss.
Known for his ability as a pass-blocker and receiver, Haskins threw a key block on the game-winning play last week.
Perhaps this is nothing more than precaution for the Chargers. But the depth is paper-thin right now, with deep options like Amar Johnson, Nyheim Hines, and Jaret Patterson not really moving the needle.
If nothing else, call it yet more proof that the Chargers should probably be active at the NFL trade deadline while seeking out help at the spot.
