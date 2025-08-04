Former failed first-round pick is mentoring Chargers' rookie receivers
The most important thing an NFL rookie can do is soak up as much knowledge as he can. First year players sometimes are shell-shocked by the transition from college to the pros, which is why learning from those that came before them can be extremely valuable. The Los Angeles Chargers have a unique receiver room that's following this mantra.
They planned on having a true veteran in the room when they brought back Mike Williams earlier in the offseason, but his retirement early in training camp left a void. Now, who is the elder statesman amongst the Chargers' receivers? It just so happens to be Jalen Reagor, as he enters his sixth season in the league.
The former first-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles dealt with heavy criticism, due to him being selected over Justin Jefferson in the 2020 draft. In Reagor's five seasons with the same amount of teams, he's caught 86 passes for 1,037 yards and four touchdowns. Obviously, he hasn't fit the bill that a first-round pick should.
Knowing this, he's embraced a reserve role on offense, with some snaps on special teams. The Chargers decided to give Reagor a chance last season following his release from the New England Patriots. Reagor caught seven passes for 100 yards in eight games with the Bolts in 2024, leading to the team re-signing him earlier in the offseason.
Being the one with the most experience in their receiver room, Reagor has taken on a mentorship role to their rookies.
This may be taken the wrong way, as many are questioning what advice Reagor could possibly be giving Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith. Maybe the silver lining in this is that Reagor is telling them things not to do. The mistakes he's made along the way are ones he's learned from, so this could be a scenario where Reagor is relaying to Harris and Lambert-Smith to not copy what he did early on.
Hopefully this works out for both sides of the story.
