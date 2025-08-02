Maybe we should’ve seen Chargers UDFA Nikko Reed’s breakout coming
It’s early, but the Los Angeles Chargers appear to have another breakout hit on their hands with cornerback Nikko Reed.
And maybe we all should’ve seen it coming.
These Chargers, after all, found cornerbacks Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL draft and proceeded to roll them out as starters in a defense under coordinator Jesse Minter that was elite for most of last season.
Reed, undrafted, has been a star of training camp so far and just showed that it will translate to the field in pro action during the preseason win over the Detroit Lions.
Now, combing back through the pre-draft evidence, Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus raised an interesting point:
We’re still early in the Reed experience, no doubt. But the Chargers under general manager Joe Hortiz sure feel like a team that just knows how to find cornerbacks who fit the system and can contribute.
Small sample size or not, that should provide some confidence that the team also made the right call at the position this offseason when, for example, choosing to let Asante Samuel Jr. walk and grabbing Donte Jackson in free agency.
Reed will still need to fight for his spot on the final 53-man roster over the next month, but all signs are there that he’s the next breakout at the position for the Chargers.
