Win-Now Chargers Urged To Trade For Veteran Receiver Terry McLaurin

Without a reliable receiver behind Ladd McConkey, the Los Angeles Chargers are considered a prime landing spot for Washington Commanders' Pro Bowl veteran Terry McLaurin.

Richie Whitt

Sep 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) flips a pass to Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) as Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyzir White (44) defends in the third quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
No offense to rookie fifth-round pick KeAndre Lambert-Smith and his impressive early training camp and preseason, but it's no secret the Los Angeles Chargers need help at receiver. Fast.

The unexpected boost could from one of the stars of the Washington Commanders' shocking success in 2024, as disgruntled veteran Terry McLaurin has asked for a trade. With McLaurin embroiled in a contract dispute and apparently ready to leave quarterback sensation Jayden Daniels, several NFL experts are targeting the Chargers as a logical landing spot for the two-time Pro Bowl receiver coming of his best season.

Both USA Today and NFL.com put the Chargers atop their lists of destinations for McLaurin, and the reasons are glaring.

Ladd McConkey
Jan 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) scores on a pass in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans in an AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Smith continued his stellar start, catching two passes including a 15-yard touchdown from Trey Lance in Thursday night's 34-7 Hall-of-Fame game win over the Detroit Lions. But behind No. 1 receiver Ladd McConkey, it gets real thin real fast.

Quarterback Justin Herbert simply didn't have adequate weapons last season, the outlook isn't much brighter in 2025. Neither Quentin Johnston and Tre Harris have shown the necessary consistency, and their offseason plan blew up when free-agent signee Mike Williams decided to retire. The Chargers overachieved by making the playoffs in head coach Jim Harbaugh's first season, but topping that performance and competing in a stacked AFC West becomes daunting without receiving weapons.


Considering how he meshed with Daniels during Washington's 12-5 season punctuated by two road playoff wins, the Commanders would seemingly be crazy to trade McLaurin. They traded for both receiver Deebo Samuel and left tackle Laremy Tunsil this offseason, and expect to challenge the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC.

But after holding out of camp and accruing $200,000 in fines, McLaurin showed up Thursday and promptly demanded a trade. He'll be 31 in September and will command a new contract worth about $25-$30 million per season, but if the Chargers are serious about winning now they're making a call to Washington.

McLaurin is a five-time 1,000-yard wide receiver.

