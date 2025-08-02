Chargers' Trey Lance made a little personal history during win over Lions
The Los Angeles Chargers might have a mini-revelation on their hands with quarterback Trey Lance.
Sounds dramatic, but this is the Jim Harbaugh Chargers team that made a trade just before last season to acquire Taylor Heinicke because they weren’t happy with the situation behind Justin Herbert.
Fast forward not even one year and they’ve found a former top-three pick who is still just 25 years old and stealing that No. 2 spot on the depth chart already.
Lance was arguably the best player on the field for the Chargers in the preseason win over the Detroit Lions. And according to Mark Chichester and Ben Cooper of Pro Football Focus, he posted a career-best grade in the process:
“Lance posted a career-best 74.3 passing grade in the Hall of Fame Game, completing 13 of his 20 attempts for 120 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. He recorded two big-time throws, both under pressure, and avoided any turnover-worthy plays. Lance pushed the ball downfield, recording an 8.9-yard average depth of target and completed 5-of-8 passes for 42 yards when pressured.”
Yes, it was just the Hall of Fame game and a so-so level of competition. But all things considered? Lance carried himself well with a new team and surroundings in his first time out since signing the one-year deal.
If nothing else, Lance continuing to play at or near this level should be enough to win him the No. 2 job, giving the Chargers one of the best top-to-bottom quarterback depth charts in the NFL.
