Chargers' breakout rookie gets an eye-catching nickname from teammate after breakout
The Los Angeles Chargers put on a show during the NFL Hall of Fame Game against the Detroit Lions on Thursday night.
They jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, eventually winning by a score of 34-7. There were several standouts in this one, including quarterback Trey Lance, but it was rookie wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith who stole the show.
RELATED: Chargers' standout rookie WR could already be a trade candidate
Lambert-Smith, the team's fifth-round pick out of Auburn, made an impact with just two passes thrown his way. He caught both of those passes, totaling 43 yards, while scoring on a 15-yard reception late in the first half. After the game, he was given a perfect nickname from linebacker Daiyan Henley, who shared Lambert-Smith's postgame interview, along with the caption "Lambo."
Lambert-Smith proved he could run during the NFL Scouting Combine, when he posted a 4.37 time in the 40-yard dash.
Since joining Los Angeles, Lambert-Smith has been on a tear. He's continually making plays during camp, and now has a couple of highlights on film as well. The Chargers need someone to step up outside of Ladd McConkey, and Lambo is making a strong case to be that guy.
