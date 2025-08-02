Chargers UDFA breakout comments on his big NFL debut
The Los Angeles Chargers came out of the gate swinging in their 34-7 trouncing of the Detroit Lions in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday night.
From the opening kickoff, the Chargers had an answer for everything the Lions tried to throw their way, which included that opening kickoff fumble.
RELATED: Chargers budding stars who boosted stock in win over Lions
Backup quarterback Trey Lance looked the part as well as rookie wide receiver KeAndre Lambert. But it was Chargers UDFA Nikko Reed who stole the show.
In the first quarter, Reed read a throw from Lions backup quarterback Kyle Allen like a book, and nearly took it all the way back for a touchdown after grabbing the interception.
Stories like Reed's are what the preseason is all about. This is the time to prove you belong on an NFL roster.
RELATED: Trey Lance’s Chargers outburst spurs Jim Harbaugh revival chatter, shocking fact
After the game, Reed spoke with the media about the moment, and if you weren't on his bandwagon before, you will be now.
"You got to be grateful. Even though I'm hurt, I'm still able to move, still able to play football. I got to give it my all even though I'm battling through stuff," Reed said.
There's a reason Reed is on this team. To me, he screams the perfect player for the Jim Harbaugh experience. The Chargers may have found a diamond in the rough.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers rookie WR putting on memorable performance during Hall of Fame Game
Chargers UDFA might've locked in 53-man roster spot with showing vs. Lions
Chargers need to go after Terry McLaurin following trade request
Who is Trey Lance? Chargers' starting QB breakdown before kickoff vs. Lions
Chargers' standout rookie WR could already be a trade candidate