Chargers UDFA breakout comments on his big NFL debut

It was a big night for one Chargers UDFA who has been shining throughout training camp. However, the former Oregon star continues to keep a level head.

Oregon Ducks defensive back Nikko Reed celebrates in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium.
Oregon Ducks defensive back Nikko Reed celebrates in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers came out of the gate swinging in their 34-7 trouncing of the Detroit Lions in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday night.

From the opening kickoff, the Chargers had an answer for everything the Lions tried to throw their way, which included that opening kickoff fumble.

Backup quarterback Trey Lance looked the part as well as rookie wide receiver KeAndre Lambert. But it was Chargers UDFA Nikko Reed who stole the show.

In the first quarter, Reed read a throw from Lions backup quarterback Kyle Allen like a book, and nearly took it all the way back for a touchdown after grabbing the interception.

Stories like Reed's are what the preseason is all about. This is the time to prove you belong on an NFL roster.

After the game, Reed spoke with the media about the moment, and if you weren't on his bandwagon before, you will be now.

"You got to be grateful. Even though I'm hurt, I'm still able to move, still able to play football. I got to give it my all even though I'm battling through stuff," Reed said.

There's a reason Reed is on this team. To me, he screams the perfect player for the Jim Harbaugh experience. The Chargers may have found a diamond in the rough.

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh works the sidelines during the Pro Football Hall of Fame game.
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh works the sidelines during the Pro Football Hall of Fame game. / Kevin Whitlock / Massillon Independent / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

