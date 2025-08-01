Chargers rookie report card following preseason win vs Lions
The Los Angeles Chargers demolished the Detroit Lions 34-7 in this year's Hall of Fame game. The Bolts started out hot, forcing a fumble on the opening kickoff that was recovered by Kendall Williamson. It was more of the same all night, as the Chargers never surrendered the lead.
A lot of rookies played in this game as starters were out for this one. Here's a look at how some of them fared on Thursday night:
WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith: A+
The Chargers' fifth-round pick had been making waves throughout camp so far. Lambert-Smith consistently won 1-on-1 matchups during practice and that translated well to the field in the Hall of Fame game.
Trey Lance connected with the rookie early in the first quarter for a 28-yard gain, a glimpse into his big-playmaking ability. Lambert-Smith would then find the endzone in the second quarter, a 15-yard touchdown on a slant from Lance once again to put the Chargers up 14.
What a summer Lambert-Smith is having. The Chargers may have found another gem.
CB Nikko Reed: A
Nikko Reed, the undrafted rookie out of Oregon, had also turned some heads during training camp. In the first quarter, Reed picked off Lions quarterback Kyle Allen and returned it 60 yards. Reed almost reached the endzone, but his takeaway set up a Kimani Vidal two yard touchdown run.
Reed is certainly making a strong push for a Chargers roster spot.
Omarion Hampton: B+
Hampton got the first few carries of the game, but the rest were mostly split amongst Vidal, Hines, Haskins and Patterson. Hampton had two carries for nine yards, doing the most he could with limited opportunities. Almost broke off for a touchdown when the Chargers were in the red zone following their opening kickoff fumble recovery.
The remaining rookies
Other than the top names, it was a pretty quiet night for the rest of the rookies. DJ Uiagalelei took over for Lance in the second half, completing two of his three passes for 25 yards. Oronde Gadsden II added in one catch of his own for seven yards. In a dominating win, the Chargers' young players took advantage of their opportunities.
