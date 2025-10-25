Should Chargers consider trade for shockingly available 2024 first-round WR?
The NFL trade deadline is just over one week away and the Los Angeles Chargers are viewed as buyers, especially at positions they're severely injured at. The Bolts already made a trade earlier in the month, as they acquired Odafe Oweh from the Baltimore Ravens.
There's still time for the Chargers to make a deal if they so please and a rather interesting option could be available. A team wouldn't trade away a second-year wide receiver who had over 1,000 yards as a rookie, right? Crazier things have happened, but this seems insane.
Dianna Russini of the Athletic reported that the Jacksonville Jaguars are "listening on calls" for Brian Thomas Jr. That's music to the ears of receiver-needy teams, but Russini added that a move seems "unlikely," and the Jaguars are shopping for a defensive player in return.
The Chargers certainly aren't depleted at receiver, in fact they're overloaded. The trio of Keenan Allen, Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston have all produced well eight weeks into the year. They drafted Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith this past year. So, why would the Chargers even consider a trade like this?
At the end of the day, Thomas likely will not be moved. It's fun to think about, however, what an offense would look like with McConkey, Allen, Thomas and Johnston. The real advantage of trading for Thomas now is that he's still only 23 years old and is signed through 2027, along with having the advantage of owning his fifth-year option.
The Chargers, or any team, would likely be parting with a second round pick or higher to acquire Thomas from the Jaguars. Thomas had 87 catches for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns last season and has 365 yards and a touchdown through seven games in 2025.
This is something every team should be looking into.
