Would Chargers consider trading Quentin Johnston to contender 'making calls' now?
The Los Angeles Chargers have a crowded wide receiver room. That's a good thing, as they lacked tremendously the year prior, leaving the bulk of the load to then-rookie Ladd McConkey. Reuniting with Keenan Allen proved wise and Quentin Johnston has had a resurgence in year three.
The Bolts also drafted Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith this year, as they've been in limited roles since the season began. With the NFL trade deadline next Tuesday, there's plenty of teams in need of a receiver.
According to Dianna Russini of the Athletic, the Pittsburgh Steelers are one of those teams. Russini mentioned that the Steelers have been making calls around the league for a receiver but didn't specify who exactly they're interested in.
Could the Chargers be of interest here, specifically Quentin Johnston? The Bolts certainly aren't in any rush to unload one of their weapons on offense, but if the price is right, they should absolutely listen. Johnston has 28 catches for 407 yards and five touchdowns in seven games this year, but didn't record a single catch in Week 8.
The former first round pick could be someone the Steelers are looking for, as he's still young and could be a nice complement to D.K. Metcalf. It would also give Aaron Rodgers another option to target as they look to take over the extremely weak AFC North.
If the Steelers offer a third round pick for Johnston, Joe Hortiz should consider it. Especially with how good the Chargers' draft classes have been the last two years, adding more picks for the future wouldn't be a bad thing. Johnston's departure would also likely mean an increased role for Harris and/or Lambert-Smith.
Johnston will likely stay put, but it's an interesting scenario to think about.
