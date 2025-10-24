Chargers' suddenly surging Oronde Gadsden could be the steal of the 2025 NFL Draft
Leading up to the NFL Draft, the tight end debate came down to either Tyler Warren or Colston Loveland. Better late than never, Oronde Gadsden is dramatically throwing his name into the conversation.
Given more chances to play because of the lackluster seasons of Will Dissly and Tyler Conklin, the Los Angeles Chargers' rookie continuing his sudden surge in Thursday night's 37-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Building on a 164-yard performance in Week 7, Gadsden dominated the first half with five catches for 77 yards including the Chargers' first touchdown and a 40-yard grab.
He's just the third rookie tight end since 1970 to register consecutive games with 75 receiving yards and a touchdown.
“He’s a stud,” Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey said. “I knew he was special. He’s getting his opportunity and he’s playing like (a) vet.”
The rookie fifth-round pick now has 27 catches, 385 receiving yards and two touchdowns in six games
Despite being drafted late in the fifth round last April, Gadsden is leap-frogging the likes of Loveland and suddenly eyeing the outstanding season being put together by Warren in Indianapolis. In its Top 10 rookies, Sports Illustrated ranks three tight ends:
Gadsden Suddenly a Top 10 Rookie
No. 2 Warren. No. 8 Gadsden. No. 9 Harold Fannin of the Browns (selected in the third round). As the 165th overall pick, Gadsden is becoming one of the steals of the drafts.
Writes SI of his No. 8 ranking:
"Until the past two weeks, Gadsden has been a bit player for the Chargers. Not anymore. Against the Dolphins and Colts, Gadsden has exploded into the top tight end role, with 14 catches on 17 targets for 232 yards and a touchdown. The son of former NFL player Oronde Sr. has become a viable weapon alongside receivers Ladd McConkey, Keenan Allen and Quentin Johnston."
The best part for Gadsden and the Chargers? That ranking came before Thursday night's performance.
