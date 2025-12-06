Chargers rookie Oronde Gadsden accused of impacting critical $17.5 million decision

The Los Angeles Chargers have a breakout rookie on their hands with tight end Oronde Gadsden.

Once Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers decided to turn Gadsden loose over the likes of so-so veterans such as Tyler Conklin and Will Dissly, Justin Herbert has done the rest.

And now Gadsden’s breakout could have a major impact on Chargers offseason roster moves and the overall cap space outlook.

Gadsden, after all, has started to cannibalize the snaps and chances in the passing attack with Herbert, which means the Chargers have some tough decisions to make.

Quentin Johnston suddenly on hot seat with Chargers ahead of contract deadline

Over just 10 games, Gadsden already sits third on the Chargers in receiving with 38 catches for 534 yards and two touchdowns.

That’s already higher than Johnston, the former first-round pick who has scored seven times this year, but essentially disappeared from the offense once Gadsden broke out.

Bill Barnwell at ESPN recently touched on how this schematic detail could lead to a massive contract decision for the Chargers with Johnston next offseason:

“Johnston is a useful player in the right role, which might mean more time in the slot than he gets to see on a team with Keenan Allen and Ladd McConkey in the mix. This offseason, though, the Chargers have to decide whether they want to pick up Johnston's fifth-year option for 2027, which would guarantee the 24-year-old $17.5 million. That's not an unreasonable figure for a second wideout and could be a bargain if Johnston continues to develop, but it's more than L.A. would like to pay a player who has gone missing for stretches while Gadsden has been in the mix.”

If Johnston hadn't battled severe drop issues to start his career, perhaps the Chargers don’t even look Gadsden’s way during the draft this past year.

And now, one has to think about how the Chargers might be able to use that free cap space other than on Johnston’s fifth year.

If they can see a future where Keenan Allen comes back again to pair with Ladd McConkey and Gadsden, funnelling $17.5 million into the interior of the offensive line or across a defense that still hurts from the losses of names like Poona Ford might make more sense.

Johnston is not a first-round bust and he might just have a bigger role and numbers elsewhere. Schematically speaking, the Chargers declining his fifth-year option probably needs to be on the table no matter how he finishes the season.

