Madison Beer makes Justin Herbert viral sensation at Lakers game, Chargers fans swoon
So much for quiet, secretive, not-seen-often-in-public Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.
Herbert’s budding romance with musician and international star Madison Beer isn’t exactly a secret anymore.
But things have escalated quickly, to say the least.
Before Friday night, Beer and Herbert were caught in an occasional pap run or snapshots from fans who managed to see them out in public.
RELATED: Omarion Hampton injury update slightly dampens Chargers' mood after win vs. Vikings
That all changed Friday when the dynamic duo rolled up to the Los Angeles Lakers game and sat courtside.
This is new territory for Chargers fans, to say the very least, as Philip Rivers wasn’t exactly a courtside guy, either.
RELATED: Mekhi Becton injury headlines winners and losers from Chargers' beatdown of Vikings
It seems Herbert is now, though, really embracing that Los Angeles side of things these days. And if nothing else, it really spices up the AFC West, given, well, the whole Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce things around the Kansas City Chiefs.
Madison Beer, Justin Herbert courtside at Lakers game
