Chargers should consider winless Jets as trade deadline partner for All-Pro star

According to a new report the Los Angeles Chargers could have the interest of New York Jets' All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

Richie Whitt

The Los Angeles Chargers are rolling into this week's mini-Bye with a 5-3 record and renewed optimism about the season. The New York Jets, meanwhile, are steaming toward the Nov. 4 trade deadline without a win and with their fingers on the trigger of a fire sale.

Will those two different paths converge for a blockbuster trade?

The Chargers got defensive leader Khalil Mack back recently and almost made a trade with the Baltimore Ravens to acquire edge-rusher Odafe Oweh. But defensive coordinator Jesse Minter's group could use some run-stuffing support.

Enter the Jets. Already rumored to be ready to move running back Breece Hall, there are now reports that the 0-7 Jets - the NFL's only winless team - might be willing to trade another elite piece in Quinnen Williams.

The Athletic reported this week that teams are calling the Jets about the All-Pro defensive tackle, that the story says New York's asking price is "massive."

Chargers Looking to Winless Jets For Defensive Help?

"Keep an eye on the Jets; teams have been showing interest in DT Quinnen Williams," NFL reporter Dianna Russini reports, "although New York's asking price is massive."

Williams has made three consecutive Pro Bowls and had a 12-sack season in 2022. He's only 27 and is under contract through 2027 on a huge $96 million contract. Hence, the "massive" asking price.

Through seven weeks, he has one sack and 31 tackles with seven tackles for loss.

The Chargers' run defense is ranked 17th in the league, and they've given up the second-most rushing touchdowns at 10.

