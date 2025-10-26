Chargers will need to get creative as NFL trade deadline looms
Injuries have ravaged the Los Angeles Chargers. General manager Joe Hortiz brought in several free agents for a workout following Los Angeles' victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football.
The Chargers have already made two trades this season. Joe Hortiz traded a conditional 2027 seventh-round pick for offensive tackle Austin Deculus shortly after their last pre-season game. Hortiz also flipped veteran safety Alohi Gilman and a 2026 fifth-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens for former first-round edge rusher Odafe Oweh.
The trade for Oweh and his first-round rookie contract depleted the Chargers remaining cap space for the 2025 season. According to Over The Cap, Los Angeles has just over $2.8 million in cap space remaining.
The Chargers have depleted their draft capital. Currently Los Angeles has only five selections in the 2026 NFL draft. They traded a seventh-round pick for defensive back Elijah Molden to the Tennessee Titans in 2024 and just sent the Ravens their fifth-round pick in the Oweh trade.
The 2025 Chargers are low on cap space and limited in draft capital. What can Joe Hortiz do with the trade deadline looming?
Contract restructures are an option to create short-term cap space. Los Angeles is currently projected to have over $111 million in cap space for 2026 and can conduct some cap maneuvers to make room for this year.
Limited draft capital means the front office will need to be creative in any trade scenario regarding compensation. Pick swaps? Players included? Joe Hortiz has shown a willingness to make trades happen in creative ways when the Chargers have weaknesses.
The Chargers may add reinforcements before the deadline. Their limited available resources may prevent any hypothetical blockbuster trades.
