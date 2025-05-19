Chargers rookies show up big at NFLPA’s rookie premiere
The Los Angeles Chargers were heavily represented at the NFLPA’s rookie premier over the weekend.
All it took was two names showing up, too.
Those names, of course, were first-round pick Omarion Hampton and second-round pick Tre Harris, both key rookies who figure to play a big role in Justin Herbert’s offense right out of the gates in 2025.
Hampton was right up there with Ashton Jeanty in terms of name recognition at his position during the draft after spending his farewell tour at North Carolina rushing for 1,660 yards and 15 scores on a 5.9 per-carry average.
RELATED: Chargers open up about contract talks for two key offensive players
Harris didn’t have as much hype behind him in a loaded wideout class, but the Chargers certainly feel like they got a major steal the rest of the NFL overlooked. He’s a big 6’3” target who had 1,030 yards and seven scores while averaging 17.2 yards per catch last season.
For Hampton, he’ll slot right into a rotation with Najee Harris and perhaps steal some snaps if he’s as good as expected. Harris could easily find himself on the field alongside the likes of Ladd McConkey if he adapts quickly, perhaps eating into Mike Williams’ snaps.
RELATED: Chargers end 37-year drought on NFL schedule -- but it's not a good thing
For now, Chargers fans will have to settle for seeing both stars at the major NFLPA event before summer training camp:
