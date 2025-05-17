Chargers end 37-year drought on NFL schedule -- but it's not a good thing
The Los Angeles Chargers will rack up the most mileage in NFL history at more than 37,000 while playing the 2025 NFL schedule.
Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers will also check off a feat that hasn’t been done in nearly 40 years.
The Chargers can thank a three-game stretch against AFC West rivals to start the season, as explained by CBS Sports’ John Breech:
“The Chargers will kick off the season with three straight games against divisional opponents (Chiefs, Raiders, Broncos), which will mark the first time in 37 years that L.A. has opened the year with at least three straight games against AFC West teams. The last time it happened came all the way back in 1988 when they opened the season against five straight divisional opponents.”
Back in 1988, the Chargers lost to the Los Angeles Raiders and Denver Broncos before defeating the Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs…before losing to Denver again in Week 5 on the way to a 6-10 record.
Anyway, the Chargers have to hope for a better start in 2025, as upending Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs overseas would be a nice way to build momentum before going into Las Vegas on a Monday night.
The AFC West bouts only get marginally better for the Chargers after that opening stretch, too. They get the Raiders after the Week 12 bye, but then have to play the Chiefs in Week 15—after a game against Philadelphia. Then, they close the season in Denver in Week 18.
