Chargers think rest of NFL sleeping on rookie capable of being ‘complete receiver’
The Los Angeles Chargers didn’t make the Round 1 splash at wideout some expected in the 2025 NFL draft.
But they did make a splash in the second round with Ole Miss’ Tre Harris—which has left the door wide, wide open for history to repeat itself.
Those Chargers, after all, aggressively traded up in the second round in 2024 and landed on No. 1 wideout Ladd McConkey. Now, they think they’ve done it again with Harris.
ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler detailed the situation:
“General manager Joe Hortiz stayed patient and got his man -- second-round receiver Tre Harris out of Ole Miss. He's billed as a deep threat, but part of what drew the Chargers to him is that he has more in the tank. The Chargers say they believe he has the capability to expand his route tree and be a complete receiver. He runs great ‘shake' routes and in-breakers. ‘And he plays faster than his (4.45) 40 time,’ a team source said.”
A year ago, McConkey didn’t have as many questions around his game and still exceeded expectations thanks to his sheer fit in the offense. Harris, too, is pretty easy to project into the offense as a rookie one year removed from his 1,030 yards and seven scores on a 17.2 per-catch average.
But it’s the tantalizing upside that really sold the Chargers. If the coaching staff can help him squeak out some of that, the 6’3”, 210-pound target could be an ideal boundary target for Herbert and a nice one-two tandem with McConkey for a long time.
Harris joins McConkey, Quentin Johnston and fifth-rounder KeAndre Lambert-Smith as the core rookie-deal nucleus of the wideout rebuild right now for the Chargers.
