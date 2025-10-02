Chargers roster moves, news and notes ahead of Week 5
The Los Angeles Chargers will look to rebound in Week 5 with a win over the Washington Commanders.
No easy task, though, not with an offensive line missing Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, if not Mekhi Becton on the interior, too.
As the Commanders seem to get healthier with Jayden Daniels, too, the task at hand keeps looking tougher.
Here’s a quick look at some news and notes around the Chargers.
Chargers make predictable, underwhelming roster move to address Joe Alt injury
- The Chargers apparently don’t feel strongly enough about the Alt injury situation to spend some of those many assets on an upgrade. That, or they just really, really like hoarding. They’re risking Justin Herbert behind a line without two of the best tackles in the NFL and likely a guard who ranks highly, too.
Chargers rightfully getting grilled for ignoring offensive line last offseason
- Chargers fans were spot on when criticizing the team for bringing back Bradley Bozeman and Zion Johnson as interior starters in front of Herbert. Now, the miserable depth behind the other spots is getting exposed too…and the calendar only just turned to October.
Chargers' Omarion Hampton receives same first-quarter grade as Raiders' Ashton Jeanty
- Omarion Hampton vs. Ashton Jeanty is only just getting started, folks. One has to wonder how much of a chance Hampton would’ve had were it not for the Najee Harris injury. Alas…
Los Angeles Chargers trade proposal adds 4-time Pro Bowler to replace Najee Harris
- Speaking of Harris, a new set of NFL trade predictions has the Chargers going out and making a trade for Nick Chubb. A well-understood injury risk, Chubb would make for an interesting backfield mate with Hampton, to say the least.
Chargers predicted to trade for Pro Bowl TE to give Justin Herbert another target
- Considering Tyler Conklin has turned into a bit of a flop of a free-agent signing so far, it only makes sense to see the Chargers linked to some big-name tight-end trade targets. Getting a name like this to run with rookie Oronde Gadsden would be highly interesting.
Chargers injury report
Chargers RB Omarion Hampton makes some history
