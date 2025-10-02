Chargers roster moves, news and notes ahead of Week 5

#Chargers RB Omarion Hampton had 128 rushing yards in Week 4, the most by a Bolts' rookie since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2001. ⚡️



He's had 294 yards and 2 TDs in the last two weeks, flashing the speed, vision and toughness that made him a 1st-round pick.