Los Angeles Chargers trade proposal adds 4-time Pro Bowler to replace Najee Harris
The future is bright at the running back position for the Los Angeles Chargers thanks to standout rookie Omarion Hampton, who is fresh off the best game of his young career.
However, things are murky behind him thanks to the injury to veteran Najee Harris, who is out for the year after suffering an Achilles injury.
That leaves the Chargers with a very shaky situation behind their impressive rookie, with the team having Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal backing Hampton up.
Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame believes that should have the Chargers in the running back market at the trade deadline and he suggests the team make a move for Houston Texans veteran running back Nick Chubb.
Verderamte suggests a conditional seventh-round pick should be enough to bring Chubb in. Here's what he said about the proposed trade:
"With the Texans at 1–3, Chubb could be expendable on his one-year deal," he wrote. "Through four games, the 29-year-old has 188 rushing yards on 4.0 yards per carry. He’d be the perfect low-cost addition for coordinator Greg Roman, who during his 11 years as a play-caller with the 49ers, Bills, Ravens and Chargers has seen his team ranked in the top five seven times in rushing attempts."
Chubb has served as the Texans' lead back this season, but we might have seen the beginning of the changing of the guard in Week 4 after rookie Woody Marks led the team in touches and went on to have his breakout game.
If the Texans continue down their current path, they could be a seller at the deadline and Chubb is a prime candidate to get moved thanks to his one-year contract.
We'd normally prefer the Chargers bring in someone who is a stronger pass-catcher than Chubb, but with Hampton having shown impressive skills in that area already, that is not as important.
Chubb can help take some of the load off Hampton when it comes to doing the dirty work between the tackle, and he'd be a fantastic mentor for the first-round pick.
At the price of a conditional seventh-rounder, adding Chubb would be a no-brainer for Los Angeles.
