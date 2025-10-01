Chargers predicted to trade for Pro Bowl TE to give Justin Herbert another target
The Los Angeles Chargers have had a solid start to the season, as they jumped out to a 3-1 record and remain in first place in the AFC West. The offense has opened up the playbook more in the second year of Greg Roman's system.
It's been a pass-dominant year so far for the Chargers, as Justin Herbert's thrown for 1,063 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions. It's Quentin Johnston who leads the Bolts in receiving yards with 337 and rookie Omarion Hampton has 270 yards on the ground.
There's still one skill position lacking, that being the tight end room. Thought to be improved over the offseason with the additions of veteran Tyler Conklin and rookie Oronde Gadsden II, the Chargers' tight ends just haven't made an impact like many would have hoped. Gadsden has seven catches for 62 yards, with Conklin at three catches for 53 yards. Will Dissly has been an afterthought after being their leading receiving tight end in 2024, with two catches for 25 yards.
The Nov. 4th NFL trade deadline is just one month away and Matt Verderame of SI believes the Chargers should send a fourth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for David Njoku.
"With Harold Fannin Jr. looking like the future at tight end, general manager Andrew Berry should move Njoku. The 29-year-old has only a $1.255 million base salary in the final season of his deal, making him a bargain for a Chargers team in dire need of an upgrade at the position. Through four weeks, Njoku has 14 catches for 128 yards."
Verderame mentioned Fannin, the Browns' third-round rookie who has 17 catches for 160 yards this season. Nothing to write home about just yet but maybe Cleveland feels they can move off of an aging Njoku.
It could be beneficial for both sides, as the Browns are currently 1-3 and Njoku would likely prefer to play with a stable quarterback position at this point in his career. He'd immediately become a favorite target of Herbert's.
