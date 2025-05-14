Chargers schedule leaks: Rumored and confirmed games on Los Angeles' 2025 NFL slate
The day for the NFL to release the Los Angeles Chargers' 2025 schedule is finally upon us, but leaks are already coming in from different sources ahead of the official reveal on Wednesday night.
Of course, it's important to note that the any leaks that don't come officially from the NFL or its partners shouldn't be taken with 100% certainty, so don't go making plans just yet.
As we await the official release of the Chargers' schedule, here's a reminder of who the team will play in 2025, a list that was set in stone following the 2024 regular season.
Home games: Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Pittsburgh Steelers, Minnesota Vikings.
Road games: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Miami Dolphins.
Based on those opponents, the Chargers have the No. 15 strength of schedule in the NFL when taking into account projected 2025 win totals from Vegas Oddsmakers, according to Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis.
In the AFC West, Los Angeles has the second-easiest slate behind the Denver Broncos (No. 14). The Las Vegas Raiders (No. 18) and Kansas City Chiefs (No. 27) both have tougher schedules.
Follow along with our tracker below for all of the Chargers 2025 schedule leaks.
Chargers 2025 schedule leaks
Week 1: vs. Chiefs in Brazil, Friday, 9/5, 8:15 p.m. ET (rumor)
Week 2:
Week 3:
Week 4: at Giants (rumor)
Week 5:
Week 6:
Week 7:
Week 8:
Week 9:
Week 10:
Week 11:
Week 12:
Week 13:
Week 14:
Week 15:
Week 16:
Week 17:
Week 18:
