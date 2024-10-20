Charger Report

Chargers schedule: Is Los Angeles playing today? 

Chris Roling

Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

Will the Los Angeles Chargers take the field on Sunday in Week 7 of the NFL season? 

Following last week’s win over the Denver Broncos, the Chargers sit in the “Monday Night Football” slot for one of their lone primetime games this season. 

There, Justin Herbert and the Chargers will take on the Arizona Cardinals in the second game of a primetime doubleheader. It’s a critical game for Jim Harbaugh and Co. as the team sits on a 3-2 record before playing 2-5 New Orleans, 1-5 Cleveland and 1-4 Tennessee. 

Besides the typical highlights that come with Monday night being a primetime game, the Chargers will also feature on the “ManningCast” broadcast with Peyton and Eli Manning—a program that will have a special guest, too. 

Chargers 2024 schedule

Week 1: vs Las Vegas (W 22-10)

Week 2: at Carolina (W 26-3)

Week 3: at Pittsburgh  (L 20-10)

Week 4: vs. Kansas City  (L 17-10)

Week 5: BYE

Week 6: at Denver (W 23-16)

Week 7: at Arizona 

Week 8: vs. New Orleans

Week 9: at Cleveland 

Week 10: vs. Tennessee

Week 11: vs. Cincinnati

Week 12: vs. Baltimore 

Week 13: at Atlanta

Week 14: at Kansas City 

Week 15: vs. Tampa Bay 

Week 16: vs. Denver

Week 17: at New England

Week 18: at Las Vegas

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

3 realistic trade targets for the Los Angeles Chargers before deadline

Why Los Angeles Chargers Will Beat Cardinals, Why They Won’t, and a Prediction

Former Chargers star breaks silence about possible trade before deadline

Chargers vs. Cardinals final injury report: Updates, news for Week 7

Published
Chris Roling
CHRIS ROLING

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News