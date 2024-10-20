Chargers schedule: Is Los Angeles playing today?
Will the Los Angeles Chargers take the field on Sunday in Week 7 of the NFL season?
Following last week’s win over the Denver Broncos, the Chargers sit in the “Monday Night Football” slot for one of their lone primetime games this season.
There, Justin Herbert and the Chargers will take on the Arizona Cardinals in the second game of a primetime doubleheader. It’s a critical game for Jim Harbaugh and Co. as the team sits on a 3-2 record before playing 2-5 New Orleans, 1-5 Cleveland and 1-4 Tennessee.
Besides the typical highlights that come with Monday night being a primetime game, the Chargers will also feature on the “ManningCast” broadcast with Peyton and Eli Manning—a program that will have a special guest, too.
Chargers 2024 schedule
Week 1: vs Las Vegas (W 22-10)
Week 2: at Carolina (W 26-3)
Week 3: at Pittsburgh (L 20-10)
Week 4: vs. Kansas City (L 17-10)
Week 5: BYE
Week 6: at Denver (W 23-16)
Week 7: at Arizona
Week 8: vs. New Orleans
Week 9: at Cleveland
Week 10: vs. Tennessee
Week 11: vs. Cincinnati
Week 12: vs. Baltimore
Week 13: at Atlanta
Week 14: at Kansas City
Week 15: vs. Tampa Bay
Week 16: vs. Denver
Week 17: at New England
Week 18: at Las Vegas
