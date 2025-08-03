Chargers given shockingly low odds to trade for Commanders star Terry McLaurin
The Los Angeles Chargers are still on the lookout for another receiver. Ladd McConkey established himself as the top option in the room, following his 1,149 yard rookie season in 2024. The Chargers drafted Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith, as well as banking on a third-year leap from Quentin Johnston.
Still, it's obvious they're looking to add talent to the room. They hosted a familiar face for a visit on Friday, as Keenan Allen and the team have mutual interest in a reunion. How about another receiver that could potentially be available?
Terry McLaurin officially requested a trade on Thursday, as his frustrations with the Washington Commanders have only grown during contract negotiations. McLaurin wants to be paid at least $30 million per year, but Washington won't budge. He's been their most consistent receiver since being drafted, despite the gauntlet of quarterbacks he's had to deal with. It's strange that once Washington finally found a quarterback in Jayden Daniels, they're hesitant to pay their top wideout what he wants.
While Washington doesn't have any intention to trade him, McLaurin could certainly be moved if the right offer is presented. The odds for McLaurin's next team to be the Chargers isn't as high as many would think.
If McLaurin's being shopped, the Chargers should be one of the teams interested.
