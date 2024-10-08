Chargers should sign underrated free agent ASAP, says NFL analyst
One of the overlooked injury issues impacting the Los Angeles Chargers as the team exits the bye and looks at a Week 6 divisional bout with the Denver Broncos resides at cornerback.
But are injuries to Ja'Sir Taylor, Deane Leonard and Kristian Fulton enough for the Chargers to seek veteran help in free agency?
Over at Bleacher Report, analysts there want to see the Chargers sign a free agent such as Chandon Sullivan: “Nobody is going to throw a parade for signing Chandon Sullivan, but the veteran slot corner would serve an important purpose. Ja'Sir Taylor did not play in the team's Week 4 game against the Chiefs, and the Chargers have also dealt with an injury to reserve corner Deane Leonard.”
No parade, sure, but a signing like that could make some sense as the surprisingly good Jesse Minter-coordinated defense hopes to keep excelling.
Sullivan, 28, went undrafted in 2018 and played in Pittsburgh last season, his fourth team, getting 37 percent of the Steelers’ snaps across 17 games, allowing a 60.7 completion percentage when targeted with no touchdowns allowed.
While some fans might scoff at the idea of the Chargers already adding outside talent, it’s hard to ignore how well the Jim Harbaugh era has already done in that regard—Fulton is a breakout player and a surprise, underrated signing is at the very heart of the defense’s resurgence.
Fulton, Taylor and Leonard were part of the extensive Chargers injury updates from the first practice back this week. All three are critical to watch from here, as is the idea the team could look for outside help depending on how things trend.
