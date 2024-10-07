Chargers' overlooked free-agent signing fueling defense's turnaround
When it comes to Los Angeles Chargers free agents, the big names getting attention are Gus Edwards, J.K. Dobbins, Bud Dupree and even a breakout like Kristian Fulton.
But now would be the time to talk about Poona Ford more often.
Signed on a quiet, prove-it deal that pays $1.79 million over one season, Ford has been a key reason for the elite defensive start for Jim Harbaugh’s team.
The Athletic’s Daniel Popper hit on this recently: “Ford has brought a consistent physicality against the run. He is just hard to move. He can withstand double-teams. He is active in shedding blocks and creating penetration. Ford looks like a player with something to prove.”
Ford isn’t jumping off basic stat sheets, as he has just 11 total tackles, one for loss, though he does have three passes defended and that memorable interception. But he’s showing up big in the rotation while playing 57 percent of the defense’s snaps, earning a 73.1 PFF grade in the process.
Talk about a good find for Harbaugh and the Chargers, considering the former undrafted free agent was minimally used last year over eight games in Buffalo.
It is this ability to find little key contributors like Ford and Fulton to complement bigger playmakers like Khalil Mack that should have Chargers fans excited about the future. Even Bud Dupree is playing well on the edge in the rotation right now.
Combine this with the fact that a certain Chargers defensive coach even has Chiefs star Travis Kelce impressed, and well, the showing from the unit and Ford feels like it might be sustainable for the entire season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers fans really, really want to see Jim Harbaugh draft Ashton Jeanty
What Chargers should've learned from Raiders at Broncos
Emerging star is helping Chargers fans get over Joey Bosa