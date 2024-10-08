Tony Jefferson reflects on time with Chargers, his hometown team
Safety Tony Jefferson was only a Los Angeles Charger for about a week to fill in for the suspended Derwin James, but he enjoyed every moment of it.
Jefferson signed with the Chargers in June and began the regular season on the practice squad for his hometown team. Through 10 seasons, Jefferson was never a huge playmaker, but a very good hybrid safety, filling holes for talented secondaries in Arizona and Baltimore.
In 2016, he had an abnormal 13 tackles for loss at the strong safety position.
Jefferson hasn't been a consistent starter since his 2018 season with the Ravens, but he's always found work elsewhere, including with the San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants.
However, playing for the Chargers meant the most to Jefferson.
Jefferson was born and raised in San Diego, the Chargers' old stomping grounds. His youth was filled with the likes of Drew Brees, Antonio Gates, LaDainian Tomlinson and Phillip Rivers lighting up the scoreboard at Qualcomm Stadium under head coaches Marty Schottenheimer and Norv Turner.
In Week 4, he was able to suit up as the Chargers hopsted the Kansas City Chiefs without James.
A product of Eastlake High School in Chula Vista, CA, Jefferson played three seasons at Oklahoma, leading the NCAA in tackles in 2012.
Jefferson won't be enshrined in either the College or Pro Football Hall of Fame, but he's had a career many player would trade theirs for.
Seriously, even if it was only for one game, how many people can say they wore the jersey of the team they grew up rooting for? Plus, Jefferson's tenure isn't totally over as the Chargers are keeping him on the practice squad.
Cool story aside, the Chargers now have their All-Pro safety back in time for another division matchup against the hot Denver Broncos. With a loss, Los Angeles will fall to third place in the AFC West and would be on a three-game losing streak.
Fresh off a bye week, the Chargers are hoping starting offensive tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt are good to go against a stingy defense. Los Angeles is also hoping for the return of edge rusher Joey Bosa and linebacker Nick Niemann.
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers injury updates flow as team returns to practice from bye
AFC West watch: Raiders QB drama, surging Broncos, Chiefs on MNF