Chargers injury updates flow as team returns to practice from bye
The Los Angeles Chargers returned to practice on Monday after the bye week and began prep for the Week 6 encounter with the Denver Broncos.
Along the way, the Chargers practice provided a glimpse at some notable injury updates for names like Justin Herbert, Joey Bosa, Joe Alt, and Rashawn Slater, to name a few.
As observed by ESPN’s Kris Rhim, Herbert practiced with a brace on the sprained right ankle, similar to the one he wore during the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs before the bye week. Bosa worked on the side, presumably taking things slow in a rehab capacity as he works back from the hip injury.
Working down the list, the Los Angeles Times’ Thuc Nhi Nguyen revealed that linebacker Junior Colson and Alt were participating in practice like normal. That’s a huge deal for both, considering the former has been entrusted with the communications headset for the defense and the latter is the top-five pick playing extremely well and tasked with protecting the injured quarterback.
Slater, though, like Bosa, was working off to the side—though that could be inferred as a good thing as he works his way back from a pec injury.
And no, that’s not all. As The Athletic’s Daniel Popper pointed out, defensive backs Kristian Fulton, Ja’Sir Taylor and Deane Leonard were working on the side, as was wideout D.J. Chark. Of those names, Fulton has been a breakout player and Chark might be the deep threat the offense needs to help the entire unit break out.
The Chargers aren’t required to issue an injury report until Wednesday, but based on the early signs, key players made some serious progress during the bye week.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers fans really, really want to see Jim Harbaugh draft Ashton Jeanty
What Chargers should've learned from Raiders at Broncos
Emerging star is helping Chargers fans get over Joey Bosa